'Tabernacle Experience' coming to Fort Morgan

The Arc of the Covenant is only one of the things to see during a self-guided tour of The Tabernacle Experience, which will be set up in Fort Morgan from May 5 to 14 at Trinity Lutheran School. Starting on Friday, a life-size replica of the ancient Tabernacle of Moses will be set up in Fort Morgan for 10 days.

