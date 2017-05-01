Stream Penguin Cafe The Imperfect Sea

Simon Jeffes founded the Penguin Cafe Orchestra in 1972, and the chamber group carried on for a quarter-century after that, all the way up to Jeffes' death in 1997. Eight years ago, Jeffes' son Arthur rebooted the group under the name Penguin Cafe, and their latest album The Imperfect Sea is out at the end of this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereogum.