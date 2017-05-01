Stream Penguin Cafe The Imperfect Sea
Simon Jeffes founded the Penguin Cafe Orchestra in 1972, and the chamber group carried on for a quarter-century after that, all the way up to Jeffes' death in 1997. Eight years ago, Jeffes' son Arthur rebooted the group under the name Penguin Cafe, and their latest album The Imperfect Sea is out at the end of this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stereogum.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC