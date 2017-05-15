Soluna Returns With a More Accessible Festival But Fewer Big Names
Three years in, SOLUNA, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra's annual International Music & Arts Festival, is still trying to forge an identity. In contrast to the first year's big splash under the direction of Anna Sophia Van-Zweden, and last year's big ticket commissions like Jonah Bokaer, Daniel Arsham and Pharrell William's multimedia performance Rules of the Game , the schedule of 2017's SOLUNA - which is running now through early June - seems to be characterized by what it isn't more than what it is.
