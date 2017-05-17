Smart Textiles for Military Market Insights, Forthcoming...

Global Smart Textiles For Military Market by End Use and by Geography - Forecast To 2021 PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 17, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Textiles for Military Global Market - Synopsis & Scenario The Global Smart Textiles for Military Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2016-2021. The key factors driving the growth are growing need for lightweight textile for military to enhance performance and miniaturization of electronic materials.

