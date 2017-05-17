Smart Textiles for Military Market Insights, Forthcoming...
Global Smart Textiles For Military Market by End Use and by Geography - Forecast To 2021 PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 17, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smart Textiles for Military Global Market - Synopsis & Scenario The Global Smart Textiles for Military Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11% during 2016-2021. The key factors driving the growth are growing need for lightweight textile for military to enhance performance and miniaturization of electronic materials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May 14
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC