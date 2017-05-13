Sara Ontaned Entre Espacios y Colores...

Sara Ontaned Entre Espacios y Colores Album Review

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Shockya.com

Members/Instruments: Sara Ontaneda - Vocals/Lyrics/Guitar/Synths; Alejandro Zorrilla - bass; Fabio Rojas - drums; David Manuhutu - keys; Santiago Bosch - keys; Yoo Sun Nam - Alto Sax; Samuel Batista - Tenor Sax; Dustin Beardsley - Trumpet; and Kiho Yutaka - Violin Fearlessly expressing your frailty and assets in a powerful mix of vulnerability and emotional strength isn't a deed that most people can achieve. But the talented bilingual singer-songwriter-instrumentalist, Sara Ontaneda, proved she's at ease with expressing her most personal thoughts and feelings on her recently released debut studio album, 'Entre Espacios y Colores,' which features tracks in both English and Spanish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shockya.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15) 5 hr thyru6534 5
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May 9 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr 24 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,340 • Total comments across all topics: 281,013,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC