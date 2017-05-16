Roni Size Returns to the US This Summer for Solo DJ Tour
Bristol-born Drum and Bass pioneer Roni Size is thrilled to return to North America this summer for an extensive string of DJ performances. The tour begins with headlining dates in Canada before making its way to the Moonshine Music Festival in Georgia at the beginning of July; Size will then trek across the US, including shows at the Roxy in Los Angeles and Phoenix Landing in Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May 14
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC