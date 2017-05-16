Roni Size Returns to the US This Summer for Solo DJ Tour

Roni Size Returns to the US This Summ...

Bristol-born Drum and Bass pioneer Roni Size is thrilled to return to North America this summer for an extensive string of DJ performances. The tour begins with headlining dates in Canada before making its way to the Moonshine Music Festival in Georgia at the beginning of July; Size will then trek across the US, including shows at the Roxy in Los Angeles and Phoenix Landing in Boston.

