Resistance Announces First Round of Artists for Eight-Week Season at Privilege Ibiza

RESISTANCE has announced the first round of artists set to perform at its eight-week debut Ibiza residency at the world's largest nightclub, Privilege. Having already confirmed British legends Sasha & John Digweed as its exclusive island residents, RESISTANCE has now added eight more huge names to the proceedings this summer, in the form of Dubfire, Eats Everything, Guy Gerber, Matador , Nicole Moudaber, Paco Osuna, Stephan Bodzin and DJ Tennis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.