Panasonic Lumix DC-ZS70 Is Promising New Point-and-Shoot Camera

Panasonic announced the Panasonic LUMIX DC-ZS70 point-and-shoot camera with 24mm Ultra-Wide-Angle 30x Optical Zoom last month. The $449.99 Panasonic DC-ZS70 is available for pre-order and will ship in June or July.

