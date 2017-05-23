Panasonic and Apple Collaborate to Bring HD Over FireWire to the Desktop and Mobile Editing
Panasonic and Apple today announced the world's first implementation of IEEE 1394 FireWire with 100 Mbps DV-HD to bring unmatched capabilities and dramatically lower price points to high definition post-production and content distribution. Together, Panasonic and Apple are bringing HD over FireWire capabilities to desktop and mobile editing with Panasonic's new AJ-HD1200A, the first HD production VTR to offer a FireWire interface, and Apple's newly-announced Final Cut Pro HD professional video editing software, enabling mass adoption of HD resolution images on the desktop, and even on PowerBooks.
