Opiate use study in hospitalized seniors with nonsurgical conditions shows negative outcomes

In one of the first studies of its kind, nearly one-third of 10,000 older adults were prescribed opiate pain medications such as morphine, Percocet and OxyContin while hospitalized for non-surgical conditions, a course of care significantly linked to poor outcomes such as being restrained and requiring bladder catheterization, according to startling new research by Northwell Health physicians. The study, "Opiate Prescribing in Hospitalized Older Adults: Patterns and Outcomes," is one of a pair focusing on pain management in older adults scheduled for presentation at the American Geriatrics Society Meeting being held in San Antonio, TX from May 18-20.

