ONE Discovery Adds Lana Schell to Tea...

ONE Discovery Adds Lana Schell to Team as Vice President of Commercial Strategy

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

Schell joins ONE Discovery from Content Analyst Company, acquired by kCura, where she served as director of channel partner programs. In her new role at ONE Discovery, Schell emphasizes and aligns the key functions of strategic planning, business development and process improvement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept 3 hr Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr 24 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
News Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th... Dec '16 humpty 5
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,405 • Total comments across all topics: 280,896,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC