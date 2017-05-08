ONE Discovery Adds Lana Schell to Team as Vice President of Commercial Strategy
Schell joins ONE Discovery from Content Analyst Company, acquired by kCura, where she served as director of channel partner programs. In her new role at ONE Discovery, Schell emphasizes and aligns the key functions of strategic planning, business development and process improvement.
