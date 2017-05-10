Next Generation IV Infusion Pumps Market Estimated to Experience a...
Next generation IV infusion pump or smart infusion pump is a medical device used to deliver the drug to the patients through intra venous route. These advanced version of infusion pumps are really smart and have various features such as Dose Error Reduction Systems , integration capability with electronic medical record, auto programming, streamlined data documentation, parallel delivery of more than one medicines, ability to decide and deliver clinical dose automatically, user-friendly operational interface for nurses, home use provisioned, patient controlled analgesic medication administration, integrated bar code identification, better cyber security protective measures and password security etc.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|Sun
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC