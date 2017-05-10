Next Generation IV Infusion Pumps Mar...

Next Generation IV Infusion Pumps Market Estimated to Experience a...

Next generation IV infusion pump or smart infusion pump is a medical device used to deliver the drug to the patients through intra venous route. These advanced version of infusion pumps are really smart and have various features such as Dose Error Reduction Systems , integration capability with electronic medical record, auto programming, streamlined data documentation, parallel delivery of more than one medicines, ability to decide and deliver clinical dose automatically, user-friendly operational interface for nurses, home use provisioned, patient controlled analgesic medication administration, integrated bar code identification, better cyber security protective measures and password security etc.

