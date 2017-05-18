New York City Rare BIrd Alert
Below is the New York City Rare BIrd Alert for the week ending Friday, May 19, 2017: - RBA * New York * New York City, Long Island, Westchester County * May. 19, 2017 * NYNY1705.19 - Birds mentioned BLACK-NECKED STILT+ Sooty Shearwater Northern Gannet Black Vulture Parasitic Jaeger LESSER BLACK-BACKED GULL Red-headed Woodpecker Olive-sided Flycatcher Eastern Wood-Pewee PROTHONOTARY WARBLER Orange-crowned Warbler MOURNING WARBLER KENTUCKY WARBLER CERULEAN WARBLER YELLOW-THROATED WARBLER YELLOW-BREASTED CHAT Nelson's Sparrow SUMMER TANAGER BLUE GROSBEAK Boat-tailed Grackle - Transcript If followed by please submit documentation of your report electronically and use the NYSARC online submission form found at http://www.nybirds.org/NYSARC/goodreport.htm You can also send reports and digital image files via email to nysarc44 nybirds{dot}org.
