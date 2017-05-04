New Product: Alpinestars Limited Edition 'Mach 1' Supertech R Motorcycle Boots

Since moving to Movistar Yamaha for 2017, Maverick Vinales has proved his premier class credentials with strong race wins at the MotoGPs of Qatar and Argentina. Fusing a unique riding style with power, poise and pace, the Spaniard is more than living up to his namesake expression "Maverick" - he's redefining it.

