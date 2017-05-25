New documentary in production about e...

New documentary in production about electronic music pioneer Morton Subotnick

Read more: Boing Boing

Morton Subotnick is an 84-year-old avant-garde composer whose pioneering electronic music, and approach to musicmaking, influenced the likes of Daft Punk, Kraftwerk, Four Tet, and countless techno artists. Subotnick helped Don Buchla design what was likely the first analog music synthesizer and used it to create his seminal psychedelic masterpiece, Silver Apples of the Moon , the first electronic music work commissioned by a major record company, Nonesuch/Elektra.

