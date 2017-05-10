New CEO at Yello amid expansion

Regional directory publisher Yello Media Group has given Ian Neita a new job and named Collin Francis as the new CEO, as the company prepares to expand into three new markets. Yello provides digital and print advertising solutions across 17 markets in the English-speaking Caribbean, Central America and South America.

