New Aphex Twin Track Surfaces in Promo Video
The cut, titled "4xAtlantis take1," plays in the background of a clip that Sequentix uploaded on YouTube. According to reports on Pitchfork , Richard D. James "made it to test out the Poly CV feature on the Cirklon sequencer."
Start the conversation, or Read more at XLR8R.
