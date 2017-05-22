Nasdaq Welcomes East West Agro to First North

Vilnius/Riga/Tallinn, 2017-05-22 09:02 CEST -- Nasdaq announces that the shares of East West Agro, AB , a Lithuanian agricultural machinery trader, will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq Baltic First North market on May 22 by Nasdaq Vilnius. East West Agro is the fourth company which shares are admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Baltic First North alternative market.

