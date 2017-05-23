Moogfest: part music festival, part s...

Moogfest: part music festival, part symposium, part laboratory

On Thursday afternoon at Moogfest, electronic sounds whooshed and crashed and videos of waveforms flickered and rippled behind Camae Ayewa, a musician, producer, poet, rapper and community organizer based in Philadelphia who records as Moor Mother. From her nest of equipment, she layered tumultuous beats and brittle electronic loops, and she declaimed ideas about history, racism, memory, technology and transformation.

