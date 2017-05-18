Moby is legally prohibited from talking about the Twin Peaks reboot
Moby, electronic musician, activist, author and "Twin Peaks" fan had to sign a non-disclosure agreement about the show, a reboot of which premieres this Sunday on Showtime. He couldn't say why, of course, but Moby told reporter Peter Larsen about the NDA at an Orange County Register Book Club talk and signing Wednesday night at The Frida Cinema in Santa Ana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May 14
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC