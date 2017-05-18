Moby is legally prohibited from talking about the Twin Peaks reboot

Moby, electronic musician, activist, author and "Twin Peaks" fan had to sign a non-disclosure agreement about the show, a reboot of which premieres this Sunday on Showtime. He couldn't say why, of course, but Moby told reporter Peter Larsen about the NDA at an Orange County Register Book Club talk and signing Wednesday night at The Frida Cinema in Santa Ana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.