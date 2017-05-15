Media Advisory: Sally French, Founder of the Drone Girl and one of...
WHAT: Sally French, Founder of the Drone Girl will be a Keynote speaker at the upcoming IEEE Broadcast Symposium on October 10-12, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. Sally has been named as one of the "4 Top Women Shaping the Drone Industry" by Fortune Magazine and has been published in The Wall Street Journal, MarketWatch, , CNN, Forbes, The Economist and the Orange County Register.
