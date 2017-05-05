Matmos Shoots Pool with Sanken May 05, 2017
Allen explains how he uses his Sanken 100Ks: "We use them a lot for room ambience. We also use them for sampling at 192k, and then pitching the recording way down for amazing sounds without digital artifacts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pro Sound News.
