ListenUp: Chromatics: Shadow

While most who tuned into the Twin Peaks' season premiere last night were perhaps elated by the new Angelo Badalamenti scoring, a musical performance that closed out the spectacle delivered a very different sort of Lynchian experience. Portland's Chromatics played their 2015 track "Shadow" for those at the Bang Bang Club.

