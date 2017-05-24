Line-Up Announced for Resistance Ibiz...

Line-Up Announced for Resistance Ibiza 2017

As it prepares for its highly anticipated debut residency at Privilege Ibiza this summer, RESISTANCEnow unveils the next round of artists set to perform across the 8-week run. Joining the likes of already announced Sasha & John Digweed , Dubfire, Eats Everything, Guy Gerber, Matador , Nic Fanciulli, Nicole Moudaber, Paco Osuna, Stephan Bodzin and DJ Tennis, are an additional FORTY-plus world-class acts from the house and techno world.

Chicago, IL

