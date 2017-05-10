Kygo & Ellie Goulding's 'First Time' ...

Kygo & Ellie Goulding's 'First Time' Starts in Top 10 of Hot Dance/Electronic Songs

Kygo and Ellie Goulding grab a spot in the top 10 of Billboard 's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart , as "First Time" scores its first week on the chart, debuting at No. 9. The track, the third top 10 debut for the Norwegian DJ and second for the English singer, is the fourth overall top 10 for both.

Chicago, IL

