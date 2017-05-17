King Kong Musical Will Stomp onto Broadway in 2018

It's official! The long-gestating musical adaptation of King Kong will open at the Broadway Theatre in the fall of 2018. Set to feature a score composed and produced by Marius de Vries, songs by Eddie Perfect, and direction and choreography by Drew McOnie, the musical will include a book by Jack Thorne, whose London hit Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will open on Broadway in April 2018.

