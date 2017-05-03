Killing U.S. Visa Programs? It's Apparently on Trump Administration's To-Do List
As strange as it is that a tweet from a Rabbi would help expose the inner workings of a Presidential administration, it's even stranger that a plan to thoroughly disrupt international travel to the U.S. could be in the works. The first three months of the Trump Administration have been anything but business as usual when it comes to travel and tourism .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Skift.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC