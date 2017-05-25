Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Posi...

Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Position Raised by Spark Investment Management LLC

19 hrs ago

Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the period.

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
