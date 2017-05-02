Jeff Mills awarded one of France's highest cultural honors
Today we learned that Underground Resistance co-founder and techno innovator Jeff Mills has been knighted with a high French title, as an officer in the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres , by the French Ministry of Culture. The award is in recognition for his contribution to the arts on an international level.
