Jean-Michel Jarre Kicks Off First North American Tour Ever To Rave Reviews

Prolific and celebrated electronic music pioneer JEAN-MICHEL JARRE kicked off the North American leg of his 'Electronica' World Tour in Toronto May 9 to rave reviews, with Dancing Astronaut's Matt Sia stating, "Jarre's live show is something that seems out of the distant future, and is an essential experience for any fan of electronic music's capacity to innovate" and Liisa Ladourceur from Now Toronto adding, "Jean-Michel Jarre's first Canadian show was the stuff of digital dreams" . See below for more critical feedback from the first two shows in Toronto and Montreal.

