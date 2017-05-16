Jean-Michel Jarre Kicks Off First North American Tour Ever To Rave Reviews
Prolific and celebrated electronic music pioneer JEAN-MICHEL JARRE kicked off the North American leg of his 'Electronica' World Tour in Toronto May 9 to rave reviews, with Dancing Astronaut's Matt Sia stating, "Jarre's live show is something that seems out of the distant future, and is an essential experience for any fan of electronic music's capacity to innovate" and Liisa Ladourceur from Now Toronto adding, "Jean-Michel Jarre's first Canadian show was the stuff of digital dreams" . See below for more critical feedback from the first two shows in Toronto and Montreal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May 14
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC