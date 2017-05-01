Improving Inter Integrated Circuits - From Sensor Hubs to Platform Management Solutions
Pratap Neelashetty, Suresh Venkatachalam, Guruprasad T R 1- Abstract Inter integrated circuits is a multi-master, low-bandwidth, short distance, serial communication protocol. Because of its simplicity and flexibility, I2C and its derivatives are widely employed by control applications to manage sensors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC