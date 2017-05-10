How Leftfield's Leftism redefined dance music
The quality never dipped, proving that a long-form dance record - one that worked as a coherent suite of music rather than a collection of 12-inch singles - was possible. It was among the first British albums to bring the club into the living room, alongside releases by The Chemical Brothers, Underworld and The Prodigy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|Tue
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC