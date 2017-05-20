Gorillaz on course to take top spot i...

Gorillaz on course to take top spot in album chart from Ed...

4 hrs ago Read more: Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk

Ed has dominated the Official Albums Chart for eight consecutive weeks with his third album Divide and the Damon Albarn-fronted virtual band could be the act that finally topples the singer-songwriter from his throne as their record is at number one at the midway stage. However, the Gorillaz record - the group's fifth studio album - was less than 300 equivalent sales ahead of Sheeran on Tuesday, so the outcome is not yet guaranteed, the Official Charts Company said.

