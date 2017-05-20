Gorillaz on course to take top spot in album chart from Ed...
Ed has dominated the Official Albums Chart for eight consecutive weeks with his third album Divide and the Damon Albarn-fronted virtual band could be the act that finally topples the singer-songwriter from his throne as their record is at number one at the midway stage. However, the Gorillaz record - the group's fifth studio album - was less than 300 equivalent sales ahead of Sheeran on Tuesday, so the outcome is not yet guaranteed, the Official Charts Company said.
