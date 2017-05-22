"Global Fiberglass Building Products Market 2017-2021" Published
Fiberglass is a type of reinforced plastic, in which the material used for reinforcement is glass fiber. Glass fibers can be of two types based on their geometry - continuous fibers that are used in yarns and textiles and discontinuous fibers that are used as batts, blankets, and boards for insulation and filtration.
