Freeform's Baby Daddy Goes Out with a...

Freeform's Baby Daddy Goes Out with a Bang; 100th Episode & Series Finale Airs 5/22

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

After a renowned six-season run and 100 episodes, the People's Choice Award-winning comedy BABY DADDY will come to a close and air its series finale on MONDAY, MAY 22 , on FreeForm and on the FreeForm App. "The 'Baby Daddy' cast and crew are truly remarkable, and together it has been a joy to watch our characters' lives unfold on screen over the past six seasons," said creator and executive producer Dan Berendsen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15) May 14 thyru6534 5
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May 9 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr 24 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,212,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC