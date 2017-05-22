Freeform's Baby Daddy Goes Out with a Bang; 100th Episode & Series Finale Airs 5/22
After a renowned six-season run and 100 episodes, the People's Choice Award-winning comedy BABY DADDY will come to a close and air its series finale on MONDAY, MAY 22 , on FreeForm and on the FreeForm App. "The 'Baby Daddy' cast and crew are truly remarkable, and together it has been a joy to watch our characters' lives unfold on screen over the past six seasons," said creator and executive producer Dan Berendsen.
