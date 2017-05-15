Four classic Daf albums reissued in new Das Ist Daf boxset
DAF , AKA Deutsch Amerikanische Freundschaft, are releasing a new box set containing four of their classic albums. DAS IST DAF gathers the German group's albums from 1980 through 1982 on vinyl with download codes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Resident Advisor.
