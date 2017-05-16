Ford Plans To Cut 10% Of Workforce To Boost Profits
Ford Motor was expected to release plans as early as this week to cut its global headcount by around 10 percent, people briefed on the plan said, the Wall Street Journal reported late Monday. The cuts are part of a previously announced plan to slash costs by $3 billion , the person said, as US new vehicles auto sales have shown signs of decline after seven years of consecutive growth since the end of the Great Recession.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|Sun
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC