Ford Plans To Cut 10% Of Workforce To Boost Profits

Ford Motor was expected to release plans as early as this week to cut its global headcount by around 10 percent, people briefed on the plan said, the Wall Street Journal reported late Monday. The cuts are part of a previously announced plan to slash costs by $3 billion , the person said, as US new vehicles auto sales have shown signs of decline after seven years of consecutive growth since the end of the Great Recession.

