Fluke Ti450 SF6 Gas Leak Detector reduces potential utility equipment damage due to gas leaks

The alternatives are shutting down equipment and using a sniffer, which after some time, can determine only the approximate area of the leak, or coating the entire equipment in soapy water and inspect, which is extremely time consuming and also requires the equipment to be powered down. combines a high-quality infrared camera with an SF6 leak detector that visually pinpoints the location of SF6 leaks without shutting equipment down.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.