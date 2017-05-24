Fluke helps educators upgrade their labs with the Pressure Calibration Tool Grant Program

The Fluke Pressure Calibration Tool Grant Program lets educators have a chance to win new Fluke pressure calibration tools for their labs by giving Fluke's product design team input on the specific challenges facing technicians working in the process industries. Explain, in the form of a written description of 500 words or less, how this new "ultimate" pressure calibrator would improve the current situation of pressure calibration in industry, improve their lab , and how their lab exercises relate to real world applications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.