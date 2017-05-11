First Listen: Jlin, 'Black Origami'
The first hint of imminent new music from the Gary, Indiana-based electronic producer Jerilynn Patton, aka Jlin, came last December, during a rare DJ set by deified techno recluse Aphex Twin at the Day For Night festival in Houston . The British auteur's rabid fanbase unpacks and shares every last second of his rare appearances; and so it was that a Reddit sub-group crowd-sourced each of the 50 or so tracks that the man born Richard James chopped up at his wonderfully schizoid performance.
