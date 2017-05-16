Evacuations of rebels from last Damas...

Evacuations of rebels from last Damascus stronghold begins

In Syria, the government forces are on the verge of seizing the rebel-held district of Qaboun, following two months of relentless aerial strikes and artillery shelling. Syria's government has reached a deal with rebels in the Qabun neighbourhood of Damascus for the evacuation of opposition fighters, Syrian state media and a monitor said on Saturday.

