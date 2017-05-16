EU regulators welcome stricter rules on cookies and direct marketing
The European Commission has published a draft Regulation regarding cookies and electronic direct marketing. EU regulators have publicly welcomed the proposal, which has potentially significant consequences for all businesses that engage in online commerce or electronic direct marketing.
