Energy industry, UW-Milwaukee partner in NSF research center

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has become an academic partner in a National Science Foundation-backed research center that is developing improvements for how Americans access energy in the near future. Called " Grid-connected Advanced Power Electronic Systems ," or GRAPES, the center partners with industry to develop new technologies for storing, controlling and distributing energy that are compatible with the existing grid, can ward off cybersecurity threats and could lower energy bills.

