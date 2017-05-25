Energy industry, UW-Milwaukee partner...

Energy industry, UW-Milwaukee partner in NSF research center

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: University Business

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has become an academic partner in a National Science Foundation-backed research center that is developing improvements for how Americans access energy in the near future. Called " Grid-connected Advanced Power Electronic Systems ," or GRAPES, the center partners with industry to develop new technologies for storing, controlling and distributing energy that are compatible with the existing grid, can ward off cybersecurity threats and could lower energy bills.

Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Electronic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15) May 14 thyru6534 5
News Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept May 9 Solarman 1
News Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09) Apr '17 mrrighttype1 35
News Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g... Mar '17 AustinPhartss 1
News From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito... Jan '17 The Ghostof DonBa... 4
News Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat... Jan '17 Sarah Pale-Face -... 8
News Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10) Jan '17 tony briar mitchell 2
See all Electronic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Electronic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,056 • Total comments across all topics: 281,318,912

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC