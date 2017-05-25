Energy industry, UW-Milwaukee partner in NSF research center
The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has become an academic partner in a National Science Foundation-backed research center that is developing improvements for how Americans access energy in the near future. Called " Grid-connected Advanced Power Electronic Systems ," or GRAPES, the center partners with industry to develop new technologies for storing, controlling and distributing energy that are compatible with the existing grid, can ward off cybersecurity threats and could lower energy bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University Business.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May 14
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr '17
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC