DJI's Spark drone is so small and smart, it could be a game-changer
It's small enough to fit in your hand, launches and lands from there, can be controlled almost entirely with gestures, lets you take a selfie from just 10 feet away, has a whole collection of pre-programmed video shots to help you figure out what to do with it, and even charges via a standard micro USB port. The drone, which goes on pre-sale today and ships mid-June, seeks to dramatically shorten the distance from a consumer buying a drone to actually flying one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cybernetic Brain and Implant Revolution (Mar '15)
|May 14
|thyru6534
|5
|Furion Motorcycle's Awesome Hybrid Rotary Concept
|May 9
|Solarman
|1
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC