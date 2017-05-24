DJI's Spark drone is so small and smart, it could be a game-changer

It's small enough to fit in your hand, launches and lands from there, can be controlled almost entirely with gestures, lets you take a selfie from just 10 feet away, has a whole collection of pre-programmed video shots to help you figure out what to do with it, and even charges via a standard micro USB port. The drone, which goes on pre-sale today and ships mid-June, seeks to dramatically shorten the distance from a consumer buying a drone to actually flying one.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mashable.