Diamond vs. Cirrus

After many years pushing their own electronic flight bag solution, Jeppesen has reached a deal with ForeFlight to make Jeppesen chart and... The new BasicMed FAA rule took effect on Monday, and according to AOPA, 1,354 pilots already have completed all the requirements to... AVweb speaks with Paxton Calvanese, maker of the wx24 Pilot app for iOS products, about long-distance flight planning for light GA... Every pilot has the message drummed into him or her that if it suddenly goes quiet, they must 'aviate, navigate, communicate'... Subsidized by local funds from Fresno County, a fleet of four Pipistrel Alpha Electro trainers will be made available for primary... A Cherokee Six that had, according to the local Seattle Times, just departed Paine Field made a forced landing on a nearby street after... Every pilot has the message drummed into him or her that if it suddenly goes quiet, they ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at AVweb.