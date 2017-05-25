Deepak Chopra Has 3 Simple and Surprising Productivity Secrets for You

Editor's Note: Entrepreneur's "20 Questions" series features both established and up-and-coming entrepreneurs and asks them a number of questions about what makes them tick, their everyday success strategies and advice for aspiring founders Spiritual guru Deepak Chopra is a big believer in the power of the mind-body connection. It influences everything he does, from his teaching and writing to his spiritual practice and his fascination with wearable technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Entrepreneur Magazine.