Dalston street art takes aim at There...

Dalston street art takes aim at Theresa May over fox hunting pledge

A street artist has emblazoned an east London wall with a mural of Theresa May dressed in fur and carrying a dead fox. The piece depicts the Prime Minister dressed like 101 Dalmations character Cruella de Vil, glamorously draped in furs and jewels with a bleeding fox hanging from her bag.

Chicago, IL

