Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter Appears at Cannes With His Naked Face
BREAKING: Daft Punk are not actually robots. Thomas Bangalter, one half of the legendary electronic duo, made a rare unmasked appearance with his wife, French actress Elodie Bouchez, at the opening ceremony of Cannes Film Festival yesterday.
