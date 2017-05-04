Court documents show foster child filed complaint against the Spurgeons while in Alabama
Florence police charged Daniel and Jenise Spurgeon with almost 700 counts of child abuse, sex abuse, rape, sodomy, sexual torture and human trafficking in March 2017. Florence police charged Daniel and Jenise Spurgeon with almost 700 counts of child abuse, sex abuse, rape, sodomy, sexual torture and human trafficking in March 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Add your comments below
Electronic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ecoped eBike travels 60km on single charge (Feb '09)
|Apr 24
|mrrighttype1
|35
|Need a way to unplug? Austin moms want you to g...
|Mar '17
|AustinPhartss
|1
|From fentanyl to illegal firearms: Top 5 Manito...
|Jan '17
|The Ghostof DonBa...
|4
|Saskatoon Library Launches Read for Reconciliat...
|Jan '17
|Sarah Pale-Face -...
|8
|Don't Call It Krautrock (Mar '10)
|Jan '17
|tony briar mitchell
|2
|Marine surprises his 7-year-old daughter for th...
|Dec '16
|humpty
|5
|Venezuelan served sentence for drugs, now faces...
|Nov '16
|TerriB1
|1
Find what you want!
Search Electronic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC