Conservatives want Trudeau to go to Manitoba border to see crossings first hand

3 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Two Conservative members of Parliament are calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit the Manitoba border to get a first hand look at the influx of refugee claimants. Michelle Rempel and Ted Falk stood at the border in Emerson and said the growing number of people walking across fields from the United States is a drain on resources and a safety concern for local residents.

